WWE Rumors: Backstage details on how Cesaro reacted after Ricochet botch

Ricochet pinned Cesaro after a botched 630 splash

What's the story?

Cesaro appeared to have suffered a serious injury when Ricochet landed on his knee following a 630 splash on the June 10 episode of WWE Raw.

However, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the six-time Tag Team champion feigned the injury and Ricochet’s botched move did not hurt him.

In case you didn't know…

Samoa Joe’s appearance on Miz TV last week descended into chaos when Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Ricochet and Cesaro interrupted the talk show, setting up an impromptu tag team match between the six men.

The team of Ricochet, The Miz and Strowman picked up the victory when Ricochet pinned Cesaro after hitting his trademark 630 splash from the top rope, but “The One and Only” appeared to injure his opponent after landing directly on his leg, as opposed to his mid-section.

While the babyface trio celebrated their victory in the middle of the ring, Cesaro grabbed hold of his right knee during Ricochet’s pinfall, and he slowly limped his way to the backstage area after the match was over.

Although there has been no word from the inaugural Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner on his condition, WWE has already confirmed that he will be in action in a Fatal 5-Way match against Ricochet, The Miz, Strowman and Lashley on the June 17 episode of Raw.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer noted that Cesaro was not injured last week and his reaction was simply his way of improvising after noticing how awkwardly Ricochet landed following his top-rope move.

He said:

“Cesaro wasn’t hurt. The deal with that was that he saw the way Ricochet landed and thought that he could get people to believe that it was an injury, so he limped all the way back and people believed it.”

Cesaro’s plan to make people believe he was injured definitely worked, as his condition turned out to be one of the biggest talking points on social media following the latest episode of Raw.

What's next?

Cesaro is set to battle it out with Ricochet, The Miz, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley on Raw to determine who will face Samoa Joe for the United States Championship at WWE Stomping Grounds on June 23.