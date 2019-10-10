WWE Rumors: Backstage details on how much Superstars know about the 2019 draft

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors

Brock Lesnar was the #8 pick in the 2016 draft

The 2019 WWE draft will begin on the October 11 episode of SmackDown and continue on the October 14 episode of RAW.

Writing on Fightful Select, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that, with two days to go until the start of the draft, every WWE Superstar he has spoken to about the upcoming roster changes still has no idea which brand they will end up on.

“It shouldn't come as a surprise, but thus far every talent on the WWE roster we've spoken to (that has responded) doesn't know what brand they'll be heading to in the WWE Draft. One said that this is the case every time, regardless of networks, implications or future plans.”

Last-minute WWE roster changes

As Sean Ross Sapp noted, it should not come as too much of a surprise that WWE is yet to inform Superstars whether they will be appearing on Mondays on RAW or Fridays on SmackDown for the foreseeable future.

The company has been known to make last-minute alterations to storylines and matches on the day of shows in the past, with one recent example being the 2019 Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, which saw five matches added to the card just two hours before the event began.

Looking specifically at roster changes, the last-minute nature of the WWE draft – known as the Superstar Shake-Up in each of the last three years – was highlighted in April 2019 when footage from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville's YouTube channel showed Liv Morgan telling them just hours before SmackDown went live that she still did not know if she had been drafted to the blue brand.

Jim Ross was also very outspoken in 2008 after he was moved from RAW to SmackDown in the draft. The former WWE announcer had not been told that he would be switching shows with Michael Cole, as Vince McMahon wanted his genuine reaction to be caught on camera.

