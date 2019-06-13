WWE Rumors: Backstage details on Superstars wanting to leave WWE

Vince McMahon is dealing with some unhappy Superstars right now

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an interesting update about unhappy WWE Superstars who are looking to leave the company in the not-too-distant future.

The year began with reports that Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder had requested to be released from their contracts due to being unhappy at the way that they were being used creatively by WWE.

Although those four people have remained with the company and received more television time over the last few months, WWE has granted three other Superstars their release – Hideo Itami, Tye Dillinger and TJP – while Dean Ambrose also left the company after his contract expired at the end of April.

Another long-serving Superstar, Luke Harper, announced after WrestleMania 35 that he has asked to leave, while Sasha Banks has not been on television for over two months after reportedly requesting her release.

After being split up from Bobby Roode in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up, Chad Gable joined the cruiserweight division this week and made his debut on 205 Live against Jack Gallagher.

Whilst discussing the way that Gable, a 2012 Olympian, has been booked in WWE, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio:

"He [Gable] just needs to get out of there. I heard that there's people counting the days [before they can leave]. A lot of people are counting the days."

It is not known who Meltzer was referring to, but it has been widely reported recently that Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis – two people who have been very outspoken about their situation in WWE – are out of contract soon.

Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura’s deals are also due to expire in 2019, while it has already been confirmed that Rhyno will leave in July.

After Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Shawn Spears (Tye Dillinger) and Rhyno revealed that they refused to even listen to new contract offers before leaving WWE, the subject of Superstars being unhappy in the company will likely continue to be a big talking point for the rest of 2019.