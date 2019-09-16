WWE Rumors: Backstage details on the call Luke Harper received about returning at Clash of Champions

Luke Harper made a big statement on his TV return.

Clash of Champions was one of the most underwhelming WWE PPVs of the year and was saved by a handful of moments, one of which was Luke Harper's surprising return.

Harper made an unannounced comeback and assisted Erick Rowan to a win over Roman Reigns in the No DQ match.

It seems like the decision to get Harper back was not a last-minute one as the former Intercontinental Champion was called regarding the same a few days before the PPV, as revealed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Here's what he said:

I know that he got the call and that came up on Friday. So it was not last-minute but it was late in the game. Obviously, Harper and Rowan are going to be a tag team against Roman Reigns, and I don't know who the partner is. I mean could it be Daniel Bryan. I don't know.

PWInsider also reported how WWE managed to keep Harper's return a secret from the other Superstars in the locker room. Harper was not seen backstage until the Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan match came to an end.

The past, present and potential future of Luke Harper

As we had previously reported via the Wrestling Observer, Vince McMahon didn't have any intention to use Harper before his appearance at Clash of Champions. The boss has reportedly not been a very big fan of Harper's recent work and it was even said that McMahon 'doesn't see anything' in Harper.

Whether McMahon changed his mind or there wasn't any substance in the reports, is anyone's guess.

However, it's a known fact that Harper asked for his release from the company earlier this year, a request that was reportedly denied by WWE.

It was claimed that the company had tacked on 6 more months to his existing contract, which would only allow him to leave once it expires in April 2020.

We still don't know whether there has been any change in Harper's contract situation, but we do know that the former Wyatt Family member will continue to be an active performer as part of a tag team with Erick Rowan going forward.

A potential match against the team of Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan also seems quite likely to happen, but there has been no confirmation of the same.

