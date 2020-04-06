WWE Rumors - Backstage details on the future of The Undertaker's 'biker' gimmick

Will WWE continue with The Undertaker's new persona or will he return to the Deadman gimmick?

The Undertaker finally returned to his 'Big Evil' gimmick at WrestleMania.

The Undertaker

WrestleMania night one truly impressed everyone and even though the show did not 'feel' like 'Mania, the company did everything they could to give the fans a memorable 3-hour show.

While all the matches on the card were good, the one match that absolutely stood out was AJ Styles vs The Undertaker in a Boneyard match. Inspired by Matt Hardy's theatrical and over the top 'Ultimate Deletion' matches, the fight between The Phenom and OC member was nothing short of a movie.

There were a number of interesting and unique moments from the match, but the most thrilling of them all was undoubtedly The Undertaker returning to his 'American Bada**' persona and entering the Boneyard riding a bike - much like he did during the Attitude Era and early days of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

On being asked by a fan on Twitter if we could expect more appearances from the 'biker' Undertaker, WWE insider WrestleVotes stated that it is very much likely.

I think so — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 5, 2020

Big Evil or The Deadman?

Mark Calloway has portrayed the role of The Undertaker for the most part of his career. The character he has played is that of an undead human being who has supernatural tendencies. While these Supernatural powers were very much in play during the Boneyard match at WrestleMania, the look carried by The Undertaker was not of The Deadman but the bike-riding Big Evil.

Fans had been wanting The Undertaker to bring back his biker persona at least once before he retired, and it looks like the fans have got what they wished for.

Dave Meltzer of WON spoke about the future of the Undertaker saying that there is no word on the retirement of the former WWE Champion as of now.

Well, there is a lot of talk that he wanted to retire on a good note because he's had these bad matches and if that's the case, this would be the way to retire.

Advertisement

Even though The Undertaker is over 50 years of age, his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 showed that The Phenom can still go. Not to mention that The Undertaker looked like a million bucks in his new avatar.

Future plans for The Undertaker?

The last scene of WrestleMania showed The Undertaker ride off into the night after burying AJ Styles. It is safe to say that this feud is over and it is still not clear when we will get to see The Undertaker return again.