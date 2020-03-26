WWE Rumors - Backstage details regarding plans for Roman Reigns vs Goldberg at WrestleMania 36
WrestleMania 36 is going to be a very different experience for all the fans. Not only is The Grandest Stage of Them All going to take place in front of no live audience, but it will be a two-day event this year - for the first time ever.
The show will take place on 4th and 5th April 2020 and will have a total of roughly 16 matches. The headlining matches for this year's show are - Roman Reigns vs Goldberg (Universal Championship), Randy Orton vs Edge, Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar (WWE Championship) and Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler (RAW Women's Championship).
There has been a lot of speculation in regards to which of these matches will be main-eventing the two nights at WrestleMania. Initial reports suggested that Lynch vs Baszler is planned to main-event the first night.
However, as per Fightful, the new plan could be of having the Universal Championship close night one of WrestleMania 36. Here is what Cagesideseats have stated:
Main events for next weekend’s WrestleMania 36 still haven’t been settled on, per Fightful. While there was a plan for Becky Lynch & Shayna Baszler to close the Saturday show at one point, there’s been a push to have Goldberg & Roman Reigns get that spot.
Goldberg won the Universal Championship from Bray Wyatt in a matter of minutes at Super ShowDown this year. The Big Dog then answered Goldberg's challenge on SmackDown declaring himself 'next' in line for a shot at the Blue Championship.
Instead of getting a rematch for the Universal Championship, Bray Wyatt will, instead, be facing former rival and John Cena in a WrestleMania rematch.
If Goldberg and Roman Reigns do main-event the first night, the WWE Championship match between Lesnar and McIntyre will likely be the main event for night two.Published 26 Mar 2020, 13:17 IST