WWE Rumors - Backstage details regarding plans for Roman Reigns vs Goldberg at WrestleMania 36

Goldberg will put his Universal Championship on the line at WrestleMania

Will Roman Reigns be victorious at WrestleMania by defeating Goldberg?

Reigns/Goldberg

WrestleMania 36 is going to be a very different experience for all the fans. Not only is The Grandest Stage of Them All going to take place in front of no live audience, but it will be a two-day event this year - for the first time ever.

The show will take place on 4th and 5th April 2020 and will have a total of roughly 16 matches. The headlining matches for this year's show are - Roman Reigns vs Goldberg (Universal Championship), Randy Orton vs Edge, Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar (WWE Championship) and Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler (RAW Women's Championship).

There has been a lot of speculation in regards to which of these matches will be main-eventing the two nights at WrestleMania. Initial reports suggested that Lynch vs Baszler is planned to main-event the first night.

However, as per Fightful, the new plan could be of having the Universal Championship close night one of WrestleMania 36. Here is what Cagesideseats have stated:

Main events for next weekend’s WrestleMania 36 still haven’t been settled on, per Fightful. While there was a plan for Becky Lynch & Shayna Baszler to close the Saturday show at one point, there’s been a push to have Goldberg & Roman Reigns get that spot.

Goldberg won the Universal Championship from Bray Wyatt in a matter of minutes at Super ShowDown this year. The Big Dog then answered Goldberg's challenge on SmackDown declaring himself 'next' in line for a shot at the Blue Championship.

Instead of getting a rematch for the Universal Championship, Bray Wyatt will, instead, be facing former rival and John Cena in a WrestleMania rematch.

If Goldberg and Roman Reigns do main-event the first night, the WWE Championship match between Lesnar and McIntyre will likely be the main event for night two.