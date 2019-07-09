WWE Rumors: Backstage frustrations with Finn Balor’s bad luck (Exclusive)

Finn Balor

What’s the story?

WWE Intercontinental Champion and SmackDown Live superstar Finn Balor hasn’t been featured very heavily recently. For someone as popular as Balor, with a prominent championship, this has been something of a surprise. Apparently, it’s not just the fans that are frustrated with this, but also those backstage.

In case you didn’t know…

Finn Balor has had some very bad luck over his years on the WWE main roster. He was the first man to win the Universal title, but had to immediately vacate it due to injury and lost what would have been a huge push because of it.

A long-running feud with Bray Wyatt was halted before it could be completed due to Wyatt’s illness, and while this did give us a great Balor vs Styles match, Balor’s momentum would suffer.

At Wrestlemania 34, Balor was originally going to face The Miz solo for the Intercontinental championship but after successive injuries to both Dean Ambrose and Jason Jordan, Seth Rollins was left without either a tag partner or an opponent and was added in to win that match instead.

Balor had a very prominent run leading into this year’s WrestleMania. His match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble was very well received and was expected to be something of a turning point in his time with the company. This was followed up by the Demon King claiming his championship back from Bobby Lashley at the show of shows.

Since then, not much.

The heart of the matter

Finn Balor has some major support backstage in WWE, amongst creative, amongst fellow wrestlers and from what I can tell everyone in the company. One source was quite simple in their praise.

“He should be in main events or a wild card or something. Where is he?”

Others expressed frustrations that they had written what they believed to be good storylines that they were simply unable to use.

I was told by one wrestler that they had been very excited to hear that they were being considered for a feud with Balor on his debut before the demon king became unfortunately unavailable.

Others have given high praise but are worried about his momentum.

“Yeah, I worked Finn…we rocked the place. I hope he kicks on. We can do it again for titles.”

What’s next?

It’s hard to tell what the next steps are for Finn Balor at the moment. A feud with Shinsuke Nakamura is being teased that should hopefully see him through to Summerslam. That’s an exciting match. I think we can all agree to hope that his luck will change in time.

“Everything’s last minute with Finn. It’s like Vince forgets he’s there.”

