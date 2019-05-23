WWE Rumors: Backstage heat on the women involved in the MITB match

The women didn't live up to all the expectations.

What's the story?

Despite all the concerns heading into the Money in the Bank, WWE's most recent PPV offering ended up being a newsworthy show. While there were questionable booking decisions, the overall quality of the event managed to keep the WWE Universe satisfied.

However, WWE higher-ups seem to be unimpressed with one particular match from the show. According to Brad Shepard, the officials weren't too happy with the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

In case you didn't know...

The women's MITB ladder match kicked off the main show of the night at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Bayley, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Naomi, Nikki Cross, Carmella, Natalya and Mandy Rose competed in the match with the briefcase hanging 20 feet above the ring.

In all honesty, the 14-minute match had a frantic pace and managed to keep the fans entertained throughout. There were some hard-hitting spots and moments that meshed well with ongoing storylines.

In the end, Bayley grabbed the briefcase, much to the satisfaction of the fans present in the arena. The Hugger would successfully cash in the contract later on in the night on Charlotte Flair to win her first SmackDown Women's Championship.

It was reported days prior to MITB that WWE had given all the eight Superstars the weekend off to practice spots from the match. The contest did seem rehearsed at times, as many moments didn't pan out naturally. Nonetheless, it wasn't a lacklustre bout by any means and the effort of all the women involved was all there to be seen.

WWE officials, though, weren't too high.

The heart of the matter

As disclosed by Brad Shepard on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, the powers that be backstage didn't like what they saw.

Shepard said, "When discussing the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match a source in WWE told me the women didn’t do well. They weren’t high on the performance in the match."

What's next?

The women won't be competing at the next WWE show, Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on June 7th. However, the build-up for WWE Stomping Grounds, which is scheduled to take place in June 23rd, will continue as planned with many potential surprises lined up in the upcoming weeks.