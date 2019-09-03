WWE Rumors: Backstage news on a well-known female Superstar leaving the company

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 548 // 03 Sep 2019, 17:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kacy Catanzaro at the Royal Rumble and the McMahons.

As reported first by Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens, promising NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro has reportedly quit WWE.

Michael stated:

According to sources within NXT we have learned that American Ninja Warrior Alumni Kacy Catanzaro who signed with WWE in January of 2018 has handed in her notice to WWE recently. Sources tell us that Kacy suffered a back injury and decided to stop wrestling afterward.

However, in the post-Raw edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update regarding the current status of Catanzaro. Meltzer noted that while it's believed that she will leave the company, Catanzaro has still not finalized the move yet.

He even reached out to the WWE regarding the same, but the company decided to keep mum on the issue. Meltzer's sources in the WWE have told him that the story is accurate and while Catanzaro hasn't made the call of quitting just yet, she is expected to make the decision official in the coming days.

Here's what Meltzer revealed on the latest WOR edition:

"So, I haven’t heard anything all day today. On Sunday I heard that she had not officially given notice but the idea that she might any day now is, you know, likely. Possibly. Probably. The story, essentially, there is smoke to the fire of the story and more likely than not it’s going to end up with her, I don’t want to say more likely than not because I don’t know that but there is smoke to the story in the sense of she’s certainly talking of leaving.

She had not, as of yesterday, finalized that thing, but, you know, it could be finalized any day now. I asked WWE, they didn’t say anything at all. I asked different people in WWE it was like that was the status. Like nobody denied the story because essentially the story itself is accurate. You know the story that she is likely leaving but I don’t know she’s 100 per cent made the call, but certainly, the word going around there is that she’s probably leaving."

Kacy Catanzaro's history

After having made a name for herself as an elite athletic-based TV personality, Catanzaro received a WWE tryout in January 2017 and was signed up to a full-time deal in August later that year.

Advertisement

Catanzaro has been wrestling in NXT over the past year, having been involved in matches on TV as well as house shows. She made her main roster debut by appearing as one of the entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

She last competed in July at an NXT live event in Tampa, Florida and has since been out of action due to a reported back injury, which is the reason why she is contemplating retirement from in-ring competition. Catanzaro was billed to be a future star in the making as she had all athletic tools to make a splash on the big scene. Catanzaro is one of the more popular superstars from the performance centre as she is currently dating fan-favourite WWE Superstar, Ricochet.

Regarding her future, an official statement should be on its way pretty soon if the word backstage is to be believed. As always, we'll keep you updated regarding the latest on the situation.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. And also check out WWE RAW Results page for Raw Results.