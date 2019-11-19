WWE Rumors: Backstage news on Kairi Sane's future

Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane's future with WWE has been the main talking point for the WWE Universe over the past 48 hours or so. It all started with Dave Meltzer saying that the former NXT Superstar could be exploring opportunities to leave the company.

The always reliable Tom Colohue also revealed that negotiations with Sane with regards to a new contract are yet to begin. He has also reported that there are no concerns that Sane will be leaving the company when her contract expires.

He tweeted: “According to a #WWE source, there is no concern that Kairi Sane has intentions to leave the company when her contract expires. Negotiations are yet to begin, but this is standard practice. WWE are confident a deal can be struck.”

According to a #WWE source, there is no concern that Kairi Sane has intentions to leave the company when her contract expires.



Negotiations are yet to begin but this is standard practice. WWE are confident a deal can be struck. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) November 18, 2019

What did Dave Meltzer say?

As stated at the beginning of the article, all rumors of Kairi Sane leaving WWE started because Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer that there is a chance of her exploring opportunities to leave. However, there was no indication from him that Sane is actually in talks with others or has decided to leave when her contract expires. His exact words were:

"I have heard no rumblings whatsoever of Asuka leaving, I’m under the impression that she is very happy in this country. Kairi, obviously we have talked about her. I could see her leaving. I mean I don’t know that she is going to leave but, you know, she has definitely expressed interest in exploring other options."

Kairi Sane is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag-Team champions right now. She has not been penciled in for a match at Survivor Series just yet, but there is a very good chance of the tag-team champions getting on Team RAW for the triple-threat match up.

