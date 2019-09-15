WWE Rumors: Backstage news on plans for Asuka

Asuka has not been on WWE TV for some time and the WWE Universe has no clue why. She is not injured nor is she in any dispute with the company. But still, the WWE Creative is not getting them on TV at all.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue now has an update on the situation and reports that Asuka is on a creative hiatus. The former NXT champion, who is now teamed with Kairi Sane, will be returning to WWE TV they have a proper plan for her in place.

To my knowledge it's a mix of both. Both women are on creative hiatus while new storylines are drawn up for them so they have some time. Asuka is using it to develop her hobbies. #wwe https://t.co/3wERqKFGNg — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) September 14, 2019

When a fan asked Colohue about Asuka, he replied: “To my knowledge, it's a mix of both. Both women are on creative hiatus while new storylines are drawn up for them so they have some time. Asuka is using it to develop her hobbies.”

He also added that WWE will not be bringing back anyone without having a storyline ready for them as it brings in a more negative reaction from the fans.

Asuka has started her own YouTube channel for gaming

With so much free time in hand, Asuka has started her own YouTube channel like Xavier Wood's UpUpDownDown. The channel is called KanaChanTV and it has got 58k subscribers in just a week.

The Empress of Tomorrow uploaded a video of her playing Super Mario Maker 2 and managed to clear a level. She finished 1.13% of the game with it, which is not bad for a start!

What could be in store for Asuka in WWE?

It looks like WWE will not be pushing her on the main roster as a singles Superstar anymore. The For Horsewomwen are leading the charge right now and nobody else is getting close to them.

NXT is expanding and it would not be a surprise if Triple H takes her back to the Yellow brand in the coming weeks.

