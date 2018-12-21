WWE Rumors: Backstage news on potential push for Finn Balor

Things might be turning around for the better in the near future for Finn Balor.

What's the story?

The McMahon Family returned at full strength on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

On the show, they mentioned that a lot of things would be changing and that some superstars who haven't had as many opportunities in the past will be getting more opportunities going forward.

WrestlingInc.com covered a story from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that suggests that a 'significant' push is in the works backstage for Finn Balor.

In case you missed it...

Vince and Co. returned to Raw this week to address the current state of Raw. The show had suffered through its two lowest-rated episodes in history and some of the blame was left at the feet of interim GM Baron Corbin. He lost two matches in order to save his job, thus effectively ending the era of GMs in WWE. Paige was also relieved of duties the following night on Smackdown.

The McMahons also promised more opportunities for superstars who might not have previously received them as well as several new faces coming to the main roster.

Among the promise of opportunities is that perhaps one of those superstars who might be getting a push in 2019 is Finn Balor.

The heart of the matter

The report from the Wrestling Observer mentions that there is no word yet as to what exactly is in store for Balor, but his push will be 'significant' and will 'last for at least a little while.'

WrestlingInc also mentions that the push is coming at a time when WWE will need top faces and top heels due to roster depth issues.

It also says that it is too early to know if the push will lead into a big match at Wrestlemania for Balor.

What's next?

Balor was one of the whipping boys during Corbin's reign of terror. Since that was seemingly put to rest at TLC and the following night on Raw, anything can happen going forward.

It might mean a push all of Balor's fans have been waiting for or it could simply be nothing. Maybe it's a medium-sized push that leads to an Intercontinental Championship win for Balor.

Whatever it means, it's good to see that Balor is starting to get positive attention backstage from those in charge not named Triple H. Perhaps the Game is the one behind the push for Balor.

The next few months will tell us if there is some backing to the rumor or if it's just fluff.

