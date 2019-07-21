WWE Rumors: Backstage update on Roman Reigns' in-ring status following leukemia battle

Roman Reigns

What's the story?

Back in February of this year, Roman Reigns returned to WWE television after taking a four month hiatus to battle leukemia, and since returning to the ring The Big Dog has appeared at WrestleMania 35 and has teamed up with The Undertaker.

According to Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, however, Reigns has not returned to the ring "full time completely" in WWE, which might explain why Reigns has not been reinstated to the main event scene in the company.

In case you didn't know...

Back in October of 2018, Roman Reigns shocked the WWE Universe when he announced during an episode of Raw that he has been living with leukemia for 11 years. Reigns added that he had gone into remission from the disease, but it had returned, forcing The Big Dog to relinquish the WWE Universal Title and take a break from the company.

The heart of the matter

Since returning to the ring back in February, Roman Reigns has been involved in feuds with Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon, and most recently teamed up with The Undertaker to face McIntyre and McMahon at WWE Extreme Rules.

According to Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, Roman Reigns has not yet returned to the ring "full time completely", which is why WWE has been booking him in tag team matches and somewhat protecting him.

"Roman still isn't back full time completely. He wanted to be back straight away but WWE are happy to have him protected in tag matches or short matches spread out and big media appearances." — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) July 20, 2019

What's next?

As WWE looks ahead to its SummerSlam PPV next month, Roman Reigns does not yet have announced plans for the big event.

With Kevin Owens rumored to be facing Shane McMahon at the PPV next month, it appears as if Roman Reigns has moved on from his feud with McMahon.

As for Reigns at SummerSlam, it's always possible he could face Drew McIntyre in a singles match, or Reigns could begin a new feud with a talent on RAW or SmackDown Live, considering The Big Dog has been appearing on both brands since the Wildcard Rule was created.

