WWE Rumors: Backstage news on the Superstars who want to leave the company

WWE roster.

The number of Superstars who want to leave WWE keeps growing with each passing day.

Oney Lorcan is the latest name added to the ever-growing list of WWE Superstars who have reportedly requested a release from the company.

What's WWE stance on the whole situation?

Dave Meltzer shared some new details on one of the most talked-about stories in pro wrestling via Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer claimed that many have argued in favor of the Superstars who wish to quit the company.

WWE, however, is still not willing to concede to the requests of the unhappy bunch of talents who have requested their release.

Still, there is reportedly a section backstage who believe that holding these Superstars back is hurting the morale and the best option would be to give them a way out.

Meltzer explained:

"There’s a school of thought that all these guys that want to leave are there that aren’t happy and they are really not, that it just kind of like hurts morale, and it’s just better to let them go. But they are not letting them go. I know people who have argued to let people go. But they are not letting them go still. So until they do, you know all these guys be quiet, it’s easy for me to say."

Luke Harper, Mike Kanellis, and Sin Cara have publicly revealed their intentions to leave the company while Oney Lorcan's desire to quit was a part of the report released by PWInsider.

As of this writing, WWE hasn't put out an official statement to address the contract status of the aforementioned talents. While some of the Superstars are just waiting for their contracts to expire before they can look for options outside WWE, there are also talents who recently signed new deals. Sin Cara and Mike Kanellis signed new long-term deals and the company wouldn't want to let them go that easily.

As we reported earlier, WWE may be willing to release only those Superstars who don't intend on joining AEW, and even if they do, their signings won't affect the rival company.

