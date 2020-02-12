WWE Rumors - Backstage news on the winner of Elimination Chamber match; Top Superstar 'downgraded'

The Elimination Chamber graphic.

As advertised by Wells Fargo Center's Twitter handle, Elimination Chamber will have a massive six-man match inside the dreaded cage to determine the #1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Robert Roode, King Corbin and Daniel Bryan have been announced as the six competitors who will battle it out for a shot against the winner of Goldberg vs. The Fiend at WrestleMania 36.

The announced Elimination Chamber main event was discussed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Dave Meltzer said that the company may make a few changes to the match before the PPV, which is scheduled to take place on March 8th.

However, the company may also choose to go ahead with the existing lineup.

Meltzer also noted that the current plan is to have Reigns vs. The Fiend at WrestleMania, which ideally makes The Big Dog the firm favourite to win the Elimination Chamber match.

Braun Strowman's name was ruled out as he has been downgraded in the past few months, according to Meltzer.

Given below is what was discussed on the post-RAW Observer Radio:

Meltzer: Yeah, I mean those names, there may be a change or two or it may go exactly like that, obviously, most of the names may probably stay the same. Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns is the match at WrestleMania scheduled right now, so, that kind of tells you something, I mean obviously it’s all subject to change but that is the plan right now, so there you go.

Alvarez: Bobby Roode of all people? I mean no offence to the guy but.

Meltzer: He’s a good worker.

Alvarez: He’s a good worker, but I’m supposed to buy this show with the expectation that Bobby Roode may headline WrestleMania.

Meltzer: Look, Nakamura is not going to either. I mean, on that thing, even like the most casual of fans would probably think that the only one with a chance would be Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, just because, you know, come one, are you really going to have Bray Wyatt against King Corbin or Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of WrestleMania?

It’s not going to happen. And really if you look at it, Roman Reigns is almost the only choice because Strowman has really been downgraded in the last few months. You know whoever it is, it’s going to be Reigns and five other dudes, and the idea that five other dudes should be there to have a good match. I’m not sure if these are the right guys when you look at it that way, but they are the five that they’ve picked.

