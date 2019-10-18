WWE Rumors: Backstage plans for Becky Lynch and women's division; 1 heel and 3 babyface turns revealed

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 395 // 18 Oct 2019, 18:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave an in-depth analysis of what to expect in the Women's division in the aftermath of the WWE Draft.

Meltzer stated that Charlotte Flair is expected to work as a babyface on the RAW brand. The Queen worked as a heel during her most recent match against Becky Lynch on RAW, however, that was just a one-off.

Talking about Lynch, there are plans to have Asuka take on The Man for the RAW Women's Championship in the future. The Kabuki Warriors, who recently won the Women's Tag Team titles, will appear on both brands and will also be featured as singles competitors in addition to being the focal point of the Women's tag team division.

Natalya is another Superstar who could turn heel. The Queen of Harts was originally set to turn last year for a feud against Ronda Rousey, however, Jim Neidhart's unfortunate demise forced Vince McMahon to nix those plans. Sasha Banks and Lacey Evans could also turn face to balance the scales when it comes to the number of heels and babyfaces on the roster.

Here's what Meltzer stated in the WON:

Even though Flair worked as a heel against Lynch, the plan is for her to be a babyface. There is a clear imbalance and heel weakness, although it won’t be if Asuka and Sane work singles, and there has been a clear set up for both to work with Lynch. There’s also the possibility of Natalya as a heel, which was the plan last year to lead to a major program with Ronda Rousey, until Vince McMahon nixed it when Jim Neidhart died and he felt Natalya shouldn’t be turned.

With Asuka and Kairi Sane on RAW, while tag champions, expect both at times to be featured in singles. Lynch vs. Asuka is a planned direction at some point, and Sane pinned Lynch in a tag match on television as well. The women’s face side on SmackDown is very weak. That could indicate either Banks turning, since Bayley vs. Banks seems like the big women’s match on SmackDown, or Evans turning, since she worked as a face this week on RAW.

Both the female divisions of SmackDown and RAW have a discernable lack of balance and that could be corrected in the months to follow.

WWE is entering a very important phase and in order to maintain stability of its storylines, a few character changes are bound to happen.

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!