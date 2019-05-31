WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to Jon Moxley's interview on "Talk is Jericho" revealed

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.09K // 31 May 2019, 08:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Moxley and McMahon

What's the story?

Recently, Jon Moxley appeared on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, and spoke in length on his departure from WWE.

WrestleVotes is reporting that several WWE backstage personnel are in agreement with what Moxley said in the interview, adding that WWE is in a mess right now.

In case you didn't know...

Last weekend, Jon Moxley made his shocking debut at the end of AEW Double Or Nothing. Minutes after Chris Jericho had defeated longtime nemesis Kenny Omega, Moxley came out through the crowd and attacked both Superstars. The show ended with Moxley standing tall on one side of the entrance ramp, as the fans went wild.

Almost immediately, it was announced that Moxley will be answering a string of questions regarding his WWE exit, in an interview with Chris Jericho. The podcast has now become the most downloaded edition of Talk Is Jericho. The former Dean Ambrose spilled the beans on what his backstage issues were with WWE, and what made him leave and sign with AEW.

The heart of the matter

A recent report is suggesting that there were many backstage personalities in WWE who agreed with Moxley's comments. According to one source, WWE is a mess at this point, and nothing can be done about it for a long time to come.

For what it’s worth: I’ve talked to several people connected to WWE regarding the Moxley / Jericho podcast. They all agree w/ Mox. He’s not saying anything others aren’t thinking. One quote I got was “It’s all true, it’s a mess. And it’s not changing anytime soon. Vince is Vince”

For what it’s worth: I’ve talked to several people connected to WWE regarding the Moxley / Jericho podcast. They all agree w/ Mox. He’s not saying anything others aren’t thinking. One quote I got was “It’s all true, it’s a mess. And it’s not changing anytime soon. Vince is Vince” — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 30, 2019

What's next?

The situation in WWE doesn't seem to be an encouraging one, with another report suggesting that many Superstars are planning on leaving the promotion in the near future.

What are your views on the backstage reaction to Moxley's interview?