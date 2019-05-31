×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to Jon Moxley's interview on "Talk is Jericho" revealed

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Rumors
1.09K   //    31 May 2019, 08:02 IST

Moxley and Mc
Moxley and McMahon

What's the story?

Recently, Jon Moxley appeared on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, and spoke in length on his departure from WWE.

WrestleVotes is reporting that several WWE backstage personnel are in agreement with what Moxley said in the interview, adding that WWE is in a mess right now.


In case you didn't know...

Last weekend, Jon Moxley made his shocking debut at the end of AEW Double Or Nothing. Minutes after Chris Jericho had defeated longtime nemesis Kenny Omega, Moxley came out through the crowd and attacked both Superstars. The show ended with Moxley standing tall on one side of the entrance ramp, as the fans went wild.

Almost immediately, it was announced that Moxley will be answering a string of questions regarding his WWE exit, in an interview with Chris Jericho. The podcast has now become the most downloaded edition of Talk Is Jericho. The former Dean Ambrose spilled the beans on what his backstage issues were with WWE, and what made him leave and sign with AEW.

Also read: 5 backstage incidents that made Jon Moxley leave WWE, and how they could've been avoided


The heart of the matter

A recent report is suggesting that there were many backstage personalities in WWE who agreed with Moxley's comments. According to one source, WWE is a mess at this point, and nothing can be done about it for a long time to come.

For what it’s worth: I’ve talked to several people connected to WWE regarding the Moxley / Jericho podcast. They all agree w/ Mox. He’s not saying anything others aren’t thinking. One quote I got was “It’s all true, it’s a mess. And it’s not changing anytime soon. Vince is Vince”


What's next?

The situation in WWE doesn't seem to be an encouraging one, with another report suggesting that many Superstars are planning on leaving the promotion in the near future.

What are your views on the backstage reaction to Moxley's interview?

Tags:
Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Vince McMahon
Advertisement
11 astonishing WWE backstage secrets Jon Moxley revealed on Talk is Jericho
RELATED STORY
4 Biggest things Jon Moxley hated about WWE as revealed on Talk is Jericho 
RELATED STORY
5 backstage incidents that made Jon Moxley leave WWE (and how they could've been avoided)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Interesting details on how WWE perceived Jon Moxley before his exit
RELATED STORY
5 things Jon Moxley revealed about WWE in Chris Jericho’s podcast following AEW Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Several top WWE stars looking for options outside of the company
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Update on Renee Young's WWE status after backstage heat with Jon Moxley
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley secretly revealed his move to AEW in his final WWE interview
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to Kofi Kingston's performance on SmackDown revealed
RELATED STORY
5 things we learned from Jon Moxley's backstage promo in AEW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us