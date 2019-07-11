×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to Kevin Owens segment and future plans for Shane McMahon revealed

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
Rumors
2.10K   //    11 Jul 2019, 00:59 IST

Kevin Owens is quickly becoming a huge fan favorite amongst the WWE Universe.
Kevin Owens is quickly becoming a huge fan favorite amongst the WWE Universe.

What's the story?

Kevin Owens proceeded to run down Shane McMahon and the WWE last night on SmackDown Live. He took a page from CM Punk's playbook, as Owens went on a tirade as he named several WWE Superstars who've yet to receive much air-time. Owens generated a positive response from WWE personnel backstage.

WrestlingNews.co is now reporting that this could be the beginning of a massive push for Kevin Owens while they also phase Shane McMahon off WWE TV.

In case you didn't know...

A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler lost a tag match to Heavy Machinery and a chance at the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles. Owens took out his frustration on Ziggler.

The bitterness continued last night on SmackDown Live when Owens attacked Ziggler and was ejected from the arena by Shane McMahon. Owens would sneak back into the arena and attacked Shane O'Mac with a Stunner, then escaped through the crowd.

The heart of the matter

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, WWE has understood they had Shane McMahon on WWE television way too much. With a decline in the ratings, Vince McMahon is listening to critics and spectators. The current angle with Owens and Shane is expected to used to give Owens a big push and gradually phase Shane McMahon off WWE television. Owens is taking over as the voice of the WWE Universe, who have had it with Shane McMahon.

What's next?

Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler are currently not booked to participate at Extreme Rules, but the chances are fairly high that WWE may throw them in a match at the last second. Shane McMahon will be teaming up with Drew McIntyre to battle Roman Reigns and The Undertaker in a No Holds Barred Tag Match.

Do you think Kevin Owens is the next incarnation of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin for WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Shane McMahon Kevin Owens
Advertisement
WWE News: Stone Cold reacts to Kevin Owens' stunner on Shane McMahon
RELATED STORY
Fans and WWE Superstars react to Kevin Owens pipe bomb on Shane McMahon
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kevin Owens drops a pipe bomb on Shane McMahon for his overbearing presence on WWE TV
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kevin Owens viciously attacks Shane McMahon on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown before Extreme Rules: 3 reasons why Kevin Owens lashed out at Shane McMahon
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Reason Kevin Owens turned face so fast after turning heel
RELATED STORY
5 WWE heels who Kevin Owens is destined to feud with as a babyface
RELATED STORY
3 horrific truths from Kevin Owens' 'Pipebomb'
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 5 Mistakes that WWE made this week (July 9th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE can make Kevin Owens the next Stone Cold
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us