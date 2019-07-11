WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to Kevin Owens segment and future plans for Shane McMahon revealed

Kevin Owens is quickly becoming a huge fan favorite amongst the WWE Universe.

What's the story?

Kevin Owens proceeded to run down Shane McMahon and the WWE last night on SmackDown Live. He took a page from CM Punk's playbook, as Owens went on a tirade as he named several WWE Superstars who've yet to receive much air-time. Owens generated a positive response from WWE personnel backstage.

WrestlingNews.co is now reporting that this could be the beginning of a massive push for Kevin Owens while they also phase Shane McMahon off WWE TV.

In case you didn't know...

A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler lost a tag match to Heavy Machinery and a chance at the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles. Owens took out his frustration on Ziggler.

The bitterness continued last night on SmackDown Live when Owens attacked Ziggler and was ejected from the arena by Shane McMahon. Owens would sneak back into the arena and attacked Shane O'Mac with a Stunner, then escaped through the crowd.

The heart of the matter

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, WWE has understood they had Shane McMahon on WWE television way too much. With a decline in the ratings, Vince McMahon is listening to critics and spectators. The current angle with Owens and Shane is expected to used to give Owens a big push and gradually phase Shane McMahon off WWE television. Owens is taking over as the voice of the WWE Universe, who have had it with Shane McMahon.

What's next?

Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler are currently not booked to participate at Extreme Rules, but the chances are fairly high that WWE may throw them in a match at the last second. Shane McMahon will be teaming up with Drew McIntyre to battle Roman Reigns and The Undertaker in a No Holds Barred Tag Match.

Do you think Kevin Owens is the next incarnation of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin for WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.