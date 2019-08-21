WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to Randy Orton & The Revival's attack on The New Day

Randy Orton helped The Revival take out The New Day

Randy Orton joined forces with The Revival to attack all three members of The New Day in one of the most talked-about segments of the night on the August 19 episode of WWE Raw.

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, there were “a lot of people happy through the curtain” after the successful segment took place.

Randy Orton & The Revival assault The New Day

The makeshift alliance between Randy Orton and The Revival’s Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder began on the August 13 episode of SmackDown Live when the trio picked up a statement-making victory over The New Day.

Six days later, Dawson & Wilder were facing Big E & Xavier Woods on Raw when, out of nowhere, Orton struck Big E with an RKO to cause the match to end in a disqualification.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston attempted to even up the numbers but he soon found himself on the receiving end of an RKO from Orton, who followed up with an elevated RKO on Woods.

The segment ended with Orton forcing a helpless Kingston to watch on as Wilder jumped from the middle rope and stomped on Woods’ knee, replicating the same move that The Revival used to injure Kingston in 2017.

So, who did Randy Orton & The Revival impress?

Interestingly, Vince McMahon was not in attendance at this week’s Raw in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin reported that, in the absence of the WWE Chairman & CEO, the show was run by Triple H, Paul Heyman and Kevin Dunn.

Regardless of who was in charge, the early indications are that WWE's higher-ups are very happy with the new heel group and they look likely to remain together for the duration of the Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston storyline.