WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to released WWE Superstars, possible NXT cuts also coming

If wrestling fans are reading this right now, it seems that WWE did the thing that was least expected and granted Christmas wishes to all those concerned. Luke Harper, Sin Cara and The Ascension were all granted their releases from the company.

Fightful Select spoke with people backstage to get their reactions about the recently released WWE Superstars. It was well known that Sin Cara and Luke Harper had publicly asked for their releases while The Ascension haven't been used since WrestleMania week. The reaction backstage was that people were relieved for them and one person on the WWE roster expressed happiness for them.

Another person on the WWE roster joked,

"It's either a coincidence or next level f--king with The Revival that a bunch of people get granted their releases, but they can't release them because they have a title match on next weekend's show."

With regards to NXT, Fightful also spoke with talent on the NXT roster and said that there is a belief that NXT cuts could come in January or February.

Fightful also said that they did reach out to Luke Harper and Konnor (The Ascension), but have yet to receive word about it. On the other hand, Sportkeeda's own Gary Cassidy did get a response from one of the talents released. He tweeted,

"Not gonna say names, but just had a great chat with one of the talents released tonight.They said it was “a long venture with A LOT of stories” and they’re “nervous about change“ - but it’s amazing how excited they seemed about the opportunity that life outside of WWE presents.

While it's unclear how things will progress from here, it does look like 2020 is going to be an interesting year for professional wrestling. Perhaps, of the talent released, most people will be asking about where Luke Harper will end up. Will it be AEW, NJPW or even ROH? Only time will tell.