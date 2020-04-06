WWE Rumors - Backstage reaction to The Undertaker's unplanned bleeding scene from the Boneyard match

The Undertaker was never supposed to bleed in the first place.

WWE's reaction to the accident was pleasantly unexpected.

The Undertaker.

Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 is in the books and everyone's talking about the Boneyard match. The expectations weren't even all that great heading into the show. But to WWE's credit, the company knocked it out of the park by producing one of the best Undertaker matches of all time in the main event.

There were countless moments from the match that can be analyzed in detail and most of them had a very interesting backstage story to it.

WhatCulture's exclusive report revealed that The Undertaker cut himself open while accidentally breaking the glass window of the hearse. However, instead of immediately cutting the shot and tending to The Deadman's wounds, the production crew decided to continue filming and they were very pleased with the footage they got.

The Undertaker was also ready to retape the entire scene with the idea that they would turn the car around to get an unbroken window.

The report stated that Undertaker was never supposed to bleed and the production team didn't even have an issue. They concluded that the unintentional mishap added to the authenticity of the brawl between AJ Styles and The Phenom. It sure did!

As you may have expected, the filming didn't completely go according to the plan. However, the officials in charge of the match smartly used the situation to make the match a better spectacle.

The accidental bleeding and Undertaker's genuine reaction did elevate the quality of the scene and it just kept getting better from there onwards.

The Undertaker's badass biker entrance was also initially planned to be different, but the company couldn't get the required permissions to execute their original idea.

The fans may have witnessed Matt Hardy's twisted matches from the Broken/Woken Universe, but the Boneyard match was unlike anything that the WWE has offered featuring the Undertaker, that too in the main event of WrestleMania.

It was a bold decision, one that thankfully paid healthy dividends for the company. The Undertaker, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, the druids, the production crew and every person involved in putting the match together should be very pleased with what they've accomplished.

The Undertaker buried Styles before riding away into the darkness but we expect him to return soon. What will the WWE have in store for the Deadman during is set to be the final chapter of his career?

It's safe to say that the Boneyard match has set the standards high.