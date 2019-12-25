WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why Aleister Black won't be able to form a new tag team revealed

The penultimate episode of RAW in 2019 was a pre-taped show that the fans pretty much knew everything about even before it aired.

Nonetheless, some noteworthy moments caught the eye of the fans and kept them invested throughout the show.

The ongoing storyline between Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy is one of the more intriguing aspects of the current Monday Night RAW product.

Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer spoke about the angle between the two Superstars and the latest developments in their rivalry on the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Alvarez felt like Black and Murphy were on their way towards becoming a tag team in the future. However, Meltzer shot down the idea and revealed that the long-term plan is to get over Buddy Murphy as a big heel and Aleister Black as a top babyface.

While forming a tag team would be a smart thing to do on paper, WWE may be focussing on building the aforementioned talents as major singles stars.

Meltzer added that plans in the WWE are always subject to change and it depends on how Vince McMahon sees things as time goes by.

Here's the exchange between Alvarez and Meltzer from WOR:

Bryan Alvarez: I watched this segment figured they are going to become a tag team.

Dave Meltzer: No. No.

Alvarez: This is exactly how they started that Oney Lorcan/ Danny Burch tag team. It was exactly like this.

Meltzer: Yeah, but it’s completely different. I think the plan long-term is for Buddy Murphy to be a big heel and Aleister Black to be a big babyface. So I don’t think they are going to be in a tag team anytime soon and both be singles stars. That’s the idea, you know it will probably get, I don’t want to say probably, there is always the chance, no matter what the plan is it gets derailed. It’s pretty high percentage when it comes to new stars, things get derailed. You know, way too high a percentage. It will be interesting to see if Vince green lights it or Vince gets bored with it.

Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy were involved in singles matches against enhancement talents on the most recent edition of RAW. After the matches, Black extended a handshake to Murphy, who declined and walked away.

Black ended the segment by laying out Murphy. It was also confirmed that the two former NXT Superstars would face other on next week's episode in a rematch from TLC.

Black and Murphy, as noted earlier, are Paul Heyman projects and are set to get prominent spots on RAW in 2020. However, how much of an influence will Vince McMahon have in their rise?