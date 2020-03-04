WWE Rumors - Backstage reason why big PPV's date is set to change

WWE

WWE have held two PPVs so far in 2020, with the Royal Rumble taking place in January, followed by Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, which is the fifth WWE PPV to ever be held in the Middle Eastern country.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider now has information on when the next WWE PPV in Saudi Arabia will take place:

WWE is already working on their return to Saudi Arabia, PWInsider.com has confirmed. At one point, a date of Thursday 8/20 was pitched (believed to be for an event in Jeddah) but with the close proximity to Summerslam weekend and the likelihood that temperatures would soar into the 100-120 degree range, that idea was shot down. Currently, they are looking at a return in late October or early November.

The report states that WWE will return to the country for their second PPV of 2020 in October or November, similar to last year, when they held Crown Jewel on October 31.

WWE were reportedly planning to host the second Saudi PPV of the year on August 20, but with SummerSlam - one of the big four PPVs of WWE - set to take place on August 23, it would have been a close-run thing between the two shows.

The first edition of Crown Jewel was held on November 2, 2018, which perhaps indicates that the next Saudi Arabia PPV will be Crown Jewel, in late October or early November.

The next PPV for WWE, Elimination Chamber, will take place this weekend, which will be the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania 36. After The Show of Shows, WWE will host Money in the Bank on May 10, Extreme Rules on July 19, and SummerSlam on August 23.

The Saudi Arabia PPVs have garnered a lot of interest lately, thanks mainly to the return of legends like The Undertaker and Goldberg.

