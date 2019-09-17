WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why Braun Strowman was not allowed to attack Robert Roode on RAW

Lennard Surrao

Is Robert Roode in for a push?

Braun Strowman single-handedly buried the tag team division of the WWE as the Monster Among Men destroyed the Tag Team Champions from RAW and SmackDown on this week's RAW. However, while Dolph Ziggler, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder experienced the wrath of Strowman, Roode managed to escape getting laid out. There was a reason behind that.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE was protecting Robert Roode as he was set to be in the main event later on in the evening. It was also added that WWE is currently trying to rebuild Roode's credibility.

"They protected Roode because he was going to be in the TV main event."

Meltzer delved deeper into the Roode situation at the end of the post-RAW WOR:

"Well, I think that the whole idea is that they are trying to rehab Roode. You could see out of all those guys they were trying to protect him. Now why you would have him be in that position were Strowman beats up the whole Tag team division for Roode to get rehabbed, I don’t know."

Clash of Champions Fallout

The RAW after Clash of Champions had some big moments that included three surprise returns from Kane, Rusev and the AOP.

The show also had WWE restoring Braun Strowman's lost momentum. The Monster Among Men crashed the Tag Team Summit that had The Revival and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode celebrating their respective Championship victories.

Strowman arrived and assaulted The Revival and Ziggler, however, the Monster Among Men couldn't get his hands on Roode, who managed to escape in the nick of time.

Roode took on Seth Rollins in the main event, a match that ended in a DQ after Ziggler attacked the Universal Champion.

It is widely believed that former NXT Champion Robert Roode has been paired with Ziggler to regain lost credibility. The fact that WWE protected him on RAW and even had him cleanly pin Rollins at Clash of Champions points towards WWE putting in the effort to get the 42-year-old Roode back in the limelight.

