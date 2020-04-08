WWE Rumors - Backstage reason why Braun Strowman won at WrestleMania 36 revealed

WWE's original plans for the WrestleMania 36 plans were completely different

Strowman won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 after defeating Goldberg

Braun Strowman

At WrestleMania 36, there was a big title change as Braun Strowman won the Universal Championship from WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. The Monster Among Men was a last-minute replacement for Roman Reigns, who was set to face Goldberg at The Show of Shows.

Reigns pulled out as he did not want to be exposed to infection at the Performance Center and WWE replaced him quickly with Strowman. WrestleTalk have now reported the original plans for the Universal title match at WrestleMania 36. The report states that WWE wanted to keep the title on Goldberg and have Reigns defeat him at SummerSlam to win the title:

"WrestleTalk’s Louis Dangoor can exclusively reveal that WWE’s initial plan when they figured Roman wouldn’t be on the show was to have Goldberg retain. WWE wanted Goldberg to put over Roman Reigns, with this being the only reason he defeated The Fiend for the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown. As such, we have learned that tentative plans were put in place for Roman to defeat Goldberg at SummerSlam, with WWE hoping the coronavirus situation will have died down by then."

WWE sources told WrestleTalk that the WWE Hall of Famer's last appearance in WWE as part of his current contract was at WrestleMania 36. The report revealed that Goldberg was not keen on extending his current deal with WWE, which meant that whoever faced him at The Show of Shows this past weekend, had to win the match.

"However, our sources have told us that reason WWE opted to have Braun win the title on Saturday night is because Goldberg’s final WWE appearance and match of 2020 was set to be at WrestleMania, and the Hall of Famer had no intention of adding more dates to his current deal. "

The same report states that WWE also considered putting Jeff Hardy in the match against Goldberg instead of Braun Strowman.

Goldberg won the Universal title for the second time in his career earlier this year at Super ShowDown where he defeated The Fiend. That decision was quite a controversial one as WWE fans were not happy at The Fiend losing considering how popular he currently is in WWE.

Strowman quickly defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, with the match ending in just over two minutes after The Monster Among Men hit four vicious Running Powerslams on Goldberg. It seems that we won't see Goldberg for a while in WWE, and at the age of 53, that could perhaps even be his last match in the company.