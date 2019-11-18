WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why Kairi Sane could leave the company soon

Lennard Surrao
18 Nov 2019, 05:17 IST

Asuka and Kairi Sane

The aforementioned headline may come as a surprise to many fans considering the fact that Kairi Sane is currently a titleholder in the WWE and is involved in a feud with two of the biggest female Superstars on the roster - Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

However, the reports of the Pirate Princess leaving WWE are quite believable.

Dave Meltzer was asked about the WWE futures of Asuka and Kairi Sane on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

The current contracts of both Asuka and Sane are expected to end soon, and Meltzer stated that the Empress of Tomorrow is content with wrestling in the United States, which means she could extend her current deal.

However, Meltzer added that he could see Sane leaving WWE. The reason why that could happen is because the former NXT Women's Champion has expressed her interest in exploring options outside WWE.

Meltzer had this to say on the WOR:

"I have heard no rumblings whatsoever of Asuka leaving, I’m under the impression that she is very happy in this country. Kairi, obviously we have talked about her. I could see her leaving. I mean I don’t know that she is going to leave but, you know, she has definitely expressed interest in exploring other options."

Bushiroad president Takaaki Kidani had recently revealed in an interview that the company was actively looking to get Kairi Sane and Io Shirai back to Japan.

Sane, though, is currently being pushed in a top angle that could culminate in a big match at TLC.

The Kabuki Warriors are rumored to face the team of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for the titles at Tables, Ladders and Chairs with Asuka being earmarked as a challenger for Lynch's RAW Women's Championship in the future.

The 31-year-old Sane has the potential to be one of the biggest babyfaces in the Women's division in the WWE and we're certain that the company wouldn't want to lose her as there would be a lot of interest from Japan as well as AEW to get her on board.

