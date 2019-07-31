WWE Rumors: Backstage reason for WWE cancelling historic PPV

Nishant Jayaram

What's the story?

WWE often tweaks and changes the PPV calendar each year, dropping a few PPVs and adding others to keep it fresh and exciting for the WWE Universe.

One PPV which was present last year but dropped for 2019 is Evolution - the first-ever women's PPV. There is now some backstage news about why the historic PPV was cut out of the 2019 calendar.

In case you didn't know...

Evolution, the first-ever women's PPV, took place on October 28, 2018, featuring some of the most talented women Superstars of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

The PPV was held just days before the second Saudi Arabia PPV, Crown Jewel, and many fans felt that the Evolution PPV was a way to appease WWE fans, who were unhappy that women Superstars could not compete in Saudi Arabia.

Evolution saw Ronda Rousey defend her RAW Women's title against Nikki Bella, which Rousey won, while we also saw Charlotte Flair face off against Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's title, which Becky won.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer Newsletter have reported that WWE did not go ahead with the Evolution PPV for the second year running because the company felt that they would not get the same response that they did for last year's show.

This is mainly due to the fact that Ronda Rousey, who was a crowd puller last time around, will not be there for another show this year, due to her hiatus from WWE. The former RAW Women's Champion has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, where she lost the RAW Women's title to Becky Lynch.

WWE did not want to have a situation where the PPV would fail which, they feel, could have happened without Ronda Rousey on the show.

What's next?

WWE's next PPV is SummerSlam which happens on August 11.