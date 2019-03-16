WWE Rumors: Backstage report on which NXT Superstars are being favored

Eric Bugenhagen got fans immediately hooked when he showed up on NXT TV in February.

What's the story?

With the departure of some NXT superstars to the main roster comes openings to be claimed by other NXT superstars either looking to break out or move up.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer, both Eric Bugenhagen and Stacey Ervin Jr. are 'receiving rave reviews behind the scenes of NXT'. PWInsider carried the report.

In case you didn't know...

A plethora of superstars have moved on from NXT since the start of 2019 including Lacey Evans, Ricochet, EC3 and Aleister Black.

While some are still being featured on NXT TV, they are likely being phased out in order to let some of the new crop of superstars make their own marks in NXT.

The heart of the matter

The report also mentions that both Bugenhagen and Ervin Jr. could be set for bigger pushes following WrestleMania weekend when talent is moved to the main roster. Bugenhagen made an instant impression with his over the top rock-star gimmick. He would enter the stage, scream like Rob Halford from Judas Priest and air guitar on his way down to the ring.

He also continued the gimmick all the way through his theme song and strummed on Drew Gulak when he had the 205 Live star in an Abdominal Stretch. Although he lost, the crowd ate it up and he eventually came out for 'an ncoree' in which he danced with ring announcer Kayla Braxton.

He is a former collegiate wrestler who appears to have found a gimmick that both suits him and the NXT Universe well. As for Ervin, Jr., he had a match with Kassius Ohno last Fall and was recently in a tag team match with Humberto Carillo in which the duo lost to the Street Profits. Ervin Jr. is an extremely agile and talented gymnast who can perform several impressive high-flying moves in the veins of Neville and Rey Mysterio.

What's next?

With Ricochet, Black, EC3, Johnny Gargano and Heavy Machinery already earmarked as main-roster talents, a void was created that new talent will eventually have to fill. Matt Riddle, the Undisputed Era and Keith Lee will continue to move up the NXT card and new talents like Trevor Lee, Punishment Martinez and ACH will also start to mesh in NXT.

Bugenhagen and Ervin Jr. both offer something different to the NXT Universe, so they can easily experience slow builds as they fine tune their characters and move sets. Both were certainly entertaining in their own rights.

