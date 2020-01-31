WWE Rumors - Backstage staff left reeling after 'most shocking day they can remember'

The departures of Michelle Wilson and George Barrios as Co-Presidents of WWE have already had fairly obvious ramifications for the company - their stock price dropped 20% and doesn't show any signs of recovering any time soon.

However, PWInsider's latest article on the situation has highlighted that there are more consequences as several of the backstage staff are left reeling at the announcement and a lot of the current projects that were in the works are now up in the air.

PWInsider report that none of the Stamford office staff seemed to have any idea this was coming,

Within WWE, the reaction among employees we have spoken to was pretty much complete shock. If there was something brewing that was leading to yesterday’s ouster, it was kept extremely quiet and was not something being spoken about openly within WWE’s Stamford offices

They go on to report from several sources what the mood is like backstage, with one member of staff comparing it to the day in 2007 when WWE laid off 10% of its staff, calling this day 'the most shocking day they could remember'.

One WWE employee, speaking under condition of anonymity, stated that when the news was announced internally, all work that they were aware of pretty much “ground to a halt” as everyone was stunned by the news. Another staffer claimed it was the most shocking day they could remember since “that horrible day in 2007."

Finally, they report on the fact that a lot of people are left wondering 'what happens now' and that some of the things previously in the pipeline, such as the tiered WWE Network, are now up in the air.

There was a lot of feelings of “what happens now” with projects and strategies that were already underway, including the planned tiered launch of the WWE Network that had been earmarked for the first quarter of 2020.

So, it would seem that things aren't any less confusing inside the company than they are for us all outside of it.

We'll provide updates on this developing story as and when they come in!