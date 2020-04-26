Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels

Last night's episode of WWE SmackDown closed with a unique segment, which saw WWE Chairman Vince McMahon interrupting WWE EVP Triple H, and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Fans must be aware by this point that Triple H recently completed 25 years in WWE, and was showered with praise by several wrestling personalities via social media. The Game even received praise from fellow WWE Hall of Famer and President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Vince had some words of praise for Triple H last night, but it came with its fair share of jibes and insults, plus the boss took his son-in-law on a trip to the past.

Wrestleotes recently posted a tweet, which features an exchange with a fan via private messaging. The fan asked the handle about Vince's promo from last night, to which Wrestlevotes responded by stating that his demeanor has been the same for the past two weeks or so. As per Wrestlevotes, several factors could be responsible for the same, including the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 being moved from the Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center, and the XFL suspending operations. Check out the screengrab highlighting the conversation, below:

The year 2020 kicked off with a promising start, with the Royal Rumble PPV perfectly setting the stage for WrestleMania 36. Things suddenly took a turn, and the coronavirus crisis forced WWE to move WrestleMania 36 to the WWE Performance Center. This was the first time in the show's storied history that it emanated from the training facility. On top of that, XFL canceled the current season after five games, as part of a nationwide lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest edition of SmackDown seemed to be closing on a high note, as Triple H and Shawn Michaels looked back at The Game's career, and talked about it in a playful manner. Vince came up on the entrance ramp, and cut a rather strange promo on Triple H. He opened up on hits and misses from Triple H's decades-long career. Vince also hinted that Triple H was behind the infamous "This is your life" segment between Alexa Bliss and Bayley, on an episode of WWE RAW back in 2017. The segment was widely criticized by the WWE Universe for being too cheesy for its tastes.

Vince proceeded to state that Bayley isn't to blame for that segment. He added that Triple H's performance last night, and overall, is awful. He also said that he's ashamed of them, and told Triple H to wrap things up, before leaving the spot.

The current chain of events is certainly something that could affect a person's demeanor. The coronavirus outbreak is still going on, and people all across the world are being told to practice social distancing to make sure that they don't catch the virus. WWE has somehow managed to keep the show going despite the barriers it has faced, and here's hoping that things go back to normal soon.