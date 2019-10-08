WWE Rumors: Backstage uncertainty over Sasha Banks' injury and future

Sasha Banks after her loss at Hell in a Cell.

As we had reported earlier in the day, Sasha Banks came out of Hell in a Cell suffering an undisclosed injury. She was not present on the fallout episode of RAW and the fans of The Boss are naturally wondering about her current status and future.

Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed Sasha Banks' injury status on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

The exact details of Banks' injury have been kept a secret backstage and there are no updates regarding her return as well. She has certainly not suffered a concussion, however, the secrecy involved in this situation is similar to the protocol WWE follows when it comes to concussions.

Meltzer asked around backstage and didn't get a definite answer. He, however, stated that Banks probably doesn't want the news and that there is some degree of uncertainty backstage.

Here's what Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez said:

Meltzer: Sasha Banks is not certain, I think is the best way to put it if it’s serious or not, it’s one of those deals, so, don’t know when she will be back.

Alvarez: Well that’s vague.

Meltzer: Yeah, It’s very vague. There are people who know that won’t tell me.

Alvarez: That sounds like it’s probably somewhat serious, I don’t, I mean that’s our job - to speculate, but if no one’s telling you, I mean they would tell you If it wasn’t serious, right? Doesn’t that make sense?

Meltzer: Of course, yeah yeah, when I asked if it was serious, It was like it was unknown. So, It’s unknown. And whatever it is, it’s not something she wants out, so we don’t know yet. I mean it probably will get out. I was told that she’s saying that it’s not a concussion. Because obviously whenever something like this happens my first thing is, because what injuries get covered up the most in WWE? It’s women concussions. For whatever reason, you know how that goes. That’s always the case whenever there’s like this mysterious thing it always comes out a couple of weeks later as a concussion, I was told in this case, it’s not but perhaps, who knows. That’s all I know.

Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch opened the main card of Hell in a Cell. The Man continued her title reign by coming out on top against The Boss in what ended up being the match of the night.

While the nature of Banks' injury is still a mystery, we should know more about the same in the coming weeks.