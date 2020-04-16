WWE Rumors - Backstage update on how the decision was made to release Superstars

Vince McMahon has made some tough calls today to let go of a number of WWE personnel.

The list includes surprising names such as Kurt Angle and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson among others.

WWE has really shocked fans worldwide today following their announcement to let go of several talents including the likes of The Good Brothers Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows as well as WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle among others. While releases were expected in financially tough times like these, the mass exodus of talent across all departments in the company has caught everyone by surprise.

Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue had an update on how things transpired concerning the decision to let go off employees and apparently it was a quick decision.

One source has told me that this happened very quickly for the wrestlers but the money on offer to be released by mutual agreement was a good amount. #WWE — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) April 15, 2020

While it's never good to hear about Superstars losing their jobs, it's at least a relief to know that WWE is doing right by them as far as short term finances are concerned.

List of talent released by WWE

While we're still getting more updates on the matter, the talent released by WWE as per their initial announcement includes Drake Maverick, Lio Rush, Curt Hawkins, EC3, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Kurt Angle, Eric Young, Zack Ryder Aiden English and Heath Slater.

Through further updates, we came to know that other personnel including producers Mike Rotunda and Shane Helms have also been furloughed while referee Mike Chioda has been released by the company. Sarah Logan is the only female Superstar to have also been let go off. More names are coming to light as of this writing.

Again, we did receive word that WWE was incurring losses and that releases were apparent. However, some of the names are simply shocking. Vince and co. put a lot in a lot of effort to make Gallows and Anderson extend their contracts recently. The likes of Drake Maverick and Lio Rush too were also involved in storylines. Rush, in particular, was starting to build some momentum.

We at Sportskeeda are sorry to hear about all the individuals that were let go by WWE today and wish them all the very best in these trying times.