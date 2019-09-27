WWE Rumors: Backstage update on Lana's WWE future

Lana could be returning to WWE in the near future

Lengthy hiatus?

Lana hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania when she was part of the women's Battle Royal, but it was later revealed that the former Total Divas' star and her husband Rusev didn't want to renew their WWE contracts, which are set to expire in the coming months.

Recent reports suggested that Lana and Rusev were being kept off WWE TV until their contracts expire so that the duo then found it much harder to make an impact on the Independent scene after they left WWE, but Rusev's recent return to the company means that this is not the case.

Lana's WWE future

Rusev made his return last week on Monday Night RAW where he was teased as the father of Maria's unborn baby. As part of his entrance, the commentary team commented on the fact that Lana's absence was suspicious, but it's obvious that she wasn't supposed to be part of this current storyline alongside her husband.

According to a report from The Wrestling Observer, Lana hasn't returned with the former United States Champion because creative don't have anything for her at the moment. Whilst there are reports about her looking to walk away from the company, it appears that this may not be the case since the company still want to use her in storylines in the future.

Slotting into the WWE Women's Division

Lana was able to prove her worth in the Women's Division last year, but recently, the division has been dominated by The Four Horsewomen, so it would be interesting to see if The Ravishing Russian is able to insert herself back into the Women's Division following the WWE Draft on October 11th. It will be a huge hint regarding her future if she is part of the draft and if she is drafted away from her husband.

Do you think Lana will return to WWE TV during the draft? Have your say in the comments section below...

