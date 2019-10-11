WWE Rumors: Backstage update on the future of NXT at Full Sail University

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 38 // 11 Oct 2019, 23:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NXT at Full Sail University

WWE NXT's future at Full Sail University

Since it debuted as a weekly TV show on WWE Network, and through its transition to the USA Network, NXT has held its tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

Now that NXT is on USA Network, the show airs live every Wednesday from Full Sail, as WWE noted that it will remain at the venue throughout the rest of the year.

NXT is not alone on Wednesday nights, however, as the brand has newfound competition from All Elite Wrestling, which runs its Dynamite show up against NXT every Wednesday night on TNT.

Dubbed The Wednesday Night Wars, NXT and AEW have held two episodes of their respective shows up against each other, and thus far into the "war", AEW has come out on top by a large margin as it pertains to ratings.

While most pro wrestling fans and pundits agree that both AEW and NXT have provided excellent shows thus far into the Wednesday Night War, a common complaint amongst fans is that Full Sail University is too small for NXT, and that the show feels "smaller" compared to AEW Dynamite, which held its premiere episode on TNT in front of 14,000 fans.

NXT possibly hitting the road in 2020

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is considering taking NXT on the road in 2020, and it could be because the company realizes that while Full Sail has been a great home to the brand for many years, the show will need to emanate from larger venues in order to compete with the scope of AEW Dynamite.

The Observer report adds that WWE is currently looking at booking 5,000 seat venues, similar to venues being booked by AEW and that Full Sail is being used right now for the weekly tapings as WWE did not have time to book road venues for NXT ahead of the USA Network premiere back in September.

Do you think NXT needs to move out of Full Sail University? Let us know in the comment section and be sure to follow SK on Twitter and Facebook!