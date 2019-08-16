WWE Rumors: Backstage update on The Rock's status for SmackDown FOX debut

The Rock

WWE looking to stack the deck for SmackDown Live FOX debut

WWE SmackDown Live officially moves to its new home on FOX Sports on Friday, October 4th, and the company is looking to stack the deck for the show's big debut on its new night and network.

In addition to being the premiere episode on FOX Sports, the October 4th episode of SmackDown Live is also being billed as a huge 20th anniversary special, and will boast all the current top stars of WWE, as well as numerous legends and Hall of Famers.

As of this writing, WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting will all be appearing at the SmackDown Live premiere on FOX Sports.

.@WWE Superstars past & present will be on hand to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown Live including Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair & Sting. Tix go on sale this Fri at 10am! pic.twitter.com/aIP5tUw2wz — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) August 13, 2019

Additionally, the official website of The Staples Center in Los Angeles is advertising Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe and The New Day vs Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan and Rowan as matches set for the blue brand's 20th anniversary special.

WWE wants The Rock on SmackDown Live

One major name who has been noticeably absent from advertisements for SmackDown Live on October 4th is The Rock, the man the show is named after and who put the blue brand on the map.

According to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials have indeed reached out to The Rock regarding a special appearance at the SmackDown Live special on October 4th, as he plays a vitally important role in the show's history.

The issue preventing The Rock from fully committing to the SmackDown Live episode is his busy Hollywood filming schedule, which has prevented him from making appearances at big WWE events in the past.

As of this writing, The Rock has both Black Adam and Red Notice in pre-production, making it clear The Great One has several movie projects in the works.

As of this writing, it remains unknown whether or not The Rock has accepted WWE's invitation to appear at SmackDown Live in October.

Would you like to see The Rock appear on SmackDown Live's FOX debut? Let us know in the comment section!