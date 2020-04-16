WWE Rumors: Backstage update on whether any more RAW and SmackDown Superstars will be released

The whole world has been brought to a virtual standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses have been shut down in many industries, and though WWE have been deemed an "essential business" by the state of Florida and are continuing tapings, the company has taken a financial hit.

WWE did some major cost-cutting yesterday, which led to the release of multiple main roster Superstars including Drake Maverick, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Rusev and Erick Rowan.

Dave Meltzer gave an update on the WWE releases on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said that there probably will not be any more talent cuts from the main roster. Here's what he said:

Based on what I was told tonight, I don't think there will be any other main roster talent cut. As far as NXT names, I'm sure there will be a lot more, names that have not come out.

Meltzer also clarified that the producers let go by WWE had been furloughed and not released so some of them could still get their jobs back when this is over.

Let's take a look at some of the other personnel reduced by WWE. The released Superstars also include EC3, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Heath Slater, Sarah Logan, Primo and Epico Colon, amongst others. The prodcuers placed on furlough by the company include Lance Storm, Fit Finlay and Mike Rotunda.

WWE said that the releases would help them save around $4 million a year. Meltzer also suggested on WOR that some of the released personnel could be signed again when all this is over and done with.

We will have further updates on WWE's releases when new information is available.