WWE Rumors: Bayley reportedly just as frustrated as Sasha Banks by WWE's title change decision

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
169   //    12 Apr 2019, 22:17 IST

Will WWE be able to talk Bayley around?
Will WWE be able to talk Bayley around?

What's the story?

Sasha Banks reportedly threatened to quit WWE when she found out that the plan was for her and Bayley to drop the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania and it appears that Banks isn't the only one who's feeling the frustration.

In case you didn't know...

Banks and Bayley fought WWE for more than a year for the chance to make the Women's Tag Team Championships a reality and genuinely believed that they would be given a lengthy Championship reign in order to establish the belts.

This wasn't the case since The IIconics were able to take the titles at WrestleMania in a fatal four-way match where Bayley was pinned by Billie Kay following a top rope Glam Slam. The seeds had already been planted for Banks and Bayley to head to SmackDown Live and NXT defending the Championships but the company seemingly changed their mind.

The heart of the matter

Banks has been given some time away from the company to get her head straight over the past few days but it appears that Sasha isn't the only person who is frustrated by WWE's decision to take the Championships off The Boss "n" Hug Connection. According to Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select's recent Q&A, Bayley is also frustrated by the whole situation.

"I see them taking a chance elsewhere. Sasha was not happy. Bayley was very frustrated this weekend as well, not at the point where Sasha was. Sasha has been sold a bill of goods for a long time and they wasted both of these women’s 2018s.," he said via NODQ.com.

What's next?

Bayley and Sasha Banks are expected to be moved as part of the upcoming Superstar Shake-up next week on Raw and SmackDown Live, so it will be interesting to see if WWE are able to figure out the issues with the two women before next week.

Do you think Sasha Banks and Bayley are right to be frustrated by WWE's WrestleMania decision? Have your say in the comments section below...

