WWE Rumors: Original RAW Women's Championship plans for Bayley

The Hugger seems to have big plans after WrestleMania.

by Rohit Nath News 23 Feb 2017, 00:01 IST

Will Bayley be the champion after WrestleMania

What’s the story?

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the original creative plans were for Bayley to win the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania and go on to defend the championship at her hometown of San Jose at Payback.

In case you didn’t know...

Bayley won the RAW Women’s Championship on the February 13th edition of RAW. She is set to face Charlotte for the championship in a rematch at Fastlane.

Charlotte currently holds a Pay-Per-View championship match undefeated streak, because of which, the fans now believe that Charlotte will regain the championship at Fastlane, becoming a 5-time Women’s Champion in the process.

The heart of the matter

The direction in the RAW Women’s Division indicates that the championship match will be a Fatal-Four-Way between Charlotte, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax. Having Bayley defend the championship at her hometown sounds like a good story, but WWE has had a tradition recently of having wrestlers lose in their hometowns.

However, Bayley winning at WrestleMania would likely be the end of Charlotte’s PPV undefeated streak.

What’s next?

Bayley will likely lose the RAW Women’s Championship at Fastlane and win it back at the Fatal-Four-Way at WrestleMania, concluding Charlotte’s PPV streak. Whether she will defeat Charlotte at Payback or not is not known, but it is possible once Charlotte’s PPV streak ends.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Giving Bayley her very first championship victory on a random episode of RAW was a bad move by WWE. The Women’s division on RAW has suffered from the “hot potato” effect, all in the name of Charlotte’s undefeated PPV streak. The streak suffers one major flaw: Charlotte lost at Battleground.

Regardless, she is undefeated in championship matches at PPVs, but it needs to come to an end for the RAW Women’s Division to carry on.

Another interesting creative direction that can and will likely happen is Sasha Banks turning heel. It will be beneficial for not only Sasha but for the continual elevation of the women’s division in WWE. It will also help Bayley get further over as a babyface.

Since Summerslam this year will be taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, it would be ideal for Sasha and Bayley to tango for the title, as it was the same building as when Bayley defeated Sasha at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn to win the NXT Women’s Championship.

Thankfully, Bayley’s journey to the top is only beginning.