WWE Rumors - Becky Lynch's incredible salary finally revealed

Becky Lynch and Vince McMahon.

Becky Lynch recently told TV Insider's Scott Fishman that she should be the highest-paid employee in the WWE and deserves to earn more than Vince McMahon himself.

The statement unsurprisingly caught the attention of the wrestling fraternity and it has made us wonder, how much do the top talents in the WWE actually earn?

Dave Meltzer answered a few those relevant questions in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

He stated that the biggest talent in the company usually gets a higher salary than Vince McMahon. Over the years, the WWE boss has made his money by paying himself through stock dividends rather than a salary.

Meltzer noted that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair both signed contracts with a $1 Million per year guarantee.

Special attractions such as Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and Tyson Fury get paid per match and as expected, the figure eclipses the yearly salaries of full-time talents. As reported earlier, Edge signed a $3 Million a year part-time deal with the company. When it comes to the top male Superstars, they get paid more than $5 Million per year.

Meltzer wrote the following in the WON:

Lynch and Flair are believed to be the two highest-paid women in the company, with the belief each signed a $1 million guarantee. There are a number of male wrestlers who earn more, including some who earn more just for appearing in Saudi Arabia like Lesnar and Goldberg as well as outside celebrities like Tyson Fury who earned more than that for one match. Edge just signed what was believed to be a $3 million per year three-year deal as a part-timer. The top male stars earn well upwards of $5 million per year.

