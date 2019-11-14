WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch to challenge for another championship at WWE TLC?

Becky Lynch

According to the website of the Target Center, it looks like there is a chance that Becky Lynch could leave WWE TLC as Becky 2-Belts again as she teams up with Charlotte to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships in a TLC match.

Kabuki Warriors to defend their titles against Becky Lynch and Charlotte in a TLC match?

WWE TLC 2019 takes place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota in December. The website for the Target Center is advertising three matches for the PPV including a TLC title match with The Kabuki Warriors defending the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Also advertised are Roman Reigns vs Baron Corbin and Rusev vs Lashley. Here's what the WWE TLC page on the Target Center's website says:

WWE returns to the Twin Cities with its first Pay Per View in over two years! See your favorite superstars put their bodies and careers in jeopardy including:

ROMAN REIGNS vs. KING CORBIN (in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match)

BECKY LYNCH & CHARLOTTE vs. KABUKI WARRIORS (for the FIRST TIME EVER for the Women’s Tag Team Championship a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match)

RUSEV vs. BOBBY LASHLEY w/ LANA

.... and more! *Card is subject to change*

Becky Lynch says that the RAW Women's Championship is the top title in WWE

Becky Lynch is now the longest reigning RAW Women's Champion with her title run clocking in at over seven months. She was recently interviewed by Sam Roberts and asked whether she had any interest in pursuing the Universal Championship.

Becky said that in her eyes, the RAW Women's Championship was the top title in the company:

"Here's the thing – I don't know if that's necessary because in my eyes this is the top title in the company," Lynch said of the Raw Women's Title. "No, not in my eyes…THIS IS THE TOP TITLE IN THE COMPANY! I am the one who defends it the most. I'm the one who made it the most. There's no doubt about it – this is the top title in the company." H/T: WINC

