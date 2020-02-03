WWE Rumors - Besides Sting, The Rock wanted to wrestle two former World Champions at WrestleMania 21

It was recently reported that The Rock wanted Sting at WrestleMania 21. Apparently, he's not the only one The Rock wanted to wrestle.

Dave Meltzer chimed in on Twitter and said that Sting was just one of three wrestlers whom The Rock wanted, with the other two being Macho Man Randy Savage and Rey Mysterio.

Dwayne that year told me the three guys he wanted to work at Mania were Sting, Randy Savage and Rey Mysterio. https://t.co/0US031xugO — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 1, 2020

On his podcast, Jim Ross revealed that The Rock wanted Sting for a match in 2005 and felt that the two would have drawn money.

"And Rock — look, the thing about this, and I may have mentioned this before. It’s worth reiterating as far as bookers are concerned. Bookers find out that the top talents who are gonna draw the money and put an ass every 18 inches know exactly who they can and cannot work well with. Meaning that a great attraction like The Rock fighting another great attraction like Sting at the biggest event of the year like WrestleMania for the first time ever is money.

"Here’s the key though. Rock knew in his heart that he could get a match out of Sting, who had been dormant for quite a while, without any problem. Full confidence. And I believe that too. So anyhow, yeah it was a topic we talked about."

Meltzer said that the other two names that were under consideration, at the time, were Macho Man and Rey Mysterio. There's probably a good reason that The Rock wanted both men as his opponents.

Macho Man was easily one of the best promo guys of his day, besides his in-ring abilities. The buildup would have certainly been out of this world. On the other hand, Mysterio presented something very different to what The Rock had faced in the ring before. It would have certainly made for a good matchup.