WWE Rumors- Big backstage news on Beth Phoenix's health; cause of serious bleeding revealed

Beth Phoenix.

Beth Phoenix returned to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania 35 and entered the Women's Royal Rumble match as the 19th entrant.

There was a major scare, however, as the Glamazon was badly busted open during the match. She continued to wrestle with blood-soaked hair and gave the fans an example of her legitimate toughness.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on Beth Phoenix's health on the post-Royal Rumble edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

The WWE Hall of Famer was cut open after she hit the back of her head on the ring post and it was revealed by Meltzer that the injury is not a serious one.

Beth Pheonix hit her, in just in working, hit the back of her head on the post and that's where all the blood was from the back of her head. She was bleeding tremendously and worked a long period of time with the blood and everything, but not a serious injury.

Phoenix's legendary husband Edge also made his in-ring return on the same night in the men's Royal Rumble match. He even took to Twitter to comment on his wife's injury after the PPV.

Both Edge and Phoenix were impressive in their respective matches and spent a lot of time in the ring. Phoenix was in the match for 23 minutes, which is the third-highest after Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss. Edge also lasted for nearly 24 minutes in the men's field and was one of the final three competitors in the match.

While Edge is expected to be a special attraction going forward, Beth Phoenix should ideally get back to the commentary booth in NXT. She could always be brought back for a match or two, and at this stage, her involvement at WrestleMania 36 just can't be ruled out.