WWE Rumors: Big backstage news on Jason Jordan's in-ring return

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 339 // 19 Sep 2019, 18:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ricochet, Jason Jordan and Becky Lynch backstage at SummerSlam.

Jason Jordan has not wrestled a single match since the Royal Rumble PPV of 2018 and if you are a fan of his, then it may not be the smartest of decisions to expect his in-ring return anytime soon.

Dave Meltzer touched upon the current status of Jason Jordan on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former RAW Tag Team Champion may not return to in-ring action as per Meltzer. Even the adage 'never say never' may not apply in this scenario as Jordan's injury could spell the end of his in-ring career.

Jason Jordan, who also gets asked about, is less likely to return. You never say never, but in his case, it wasn’t looking good and there has been in the past the feeling that his career could be over

The unfortunate case of Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan was always earmarked to have a promising career in WWE. This was evident from the fact that he was revealed as Kurt Angle's kayfabe son.

After spending a few years in the tag team division as part of the highly popular American Alpha alongside Chad Gable, Jordan was in line for a big singles push and WWE booked him as the on-screen son of the legendary Kurt Angle. Despite the negative response towards Jordan being announced as WWE Hall of Famer's son, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion possessed all the tools required to have a successful singles career.

Jordan was part of a makeshift team with Seth Rollins and the duo even won the RAW Tag Team Championship in December 2017 on an episode of RAW. Jordan would thus become the first man to hold the NXT, SmackDown and RAW Tag Team titles in his career.

Rollins and Jordan would drop the titles at Royal Rumble and Jordan was then written off TV the following week.

He underwent neck surgery and was initially slated to be out of action for a year, but he is yet to appear on TV.

WWE is extra cautious when it comes to neck injuries and it seems that they have taken the same approach with Jordan.

Advertisement

The former NXT Superstar has been working as a backstage producer since the end of September and as things stand, his in-ring career is as good as over.