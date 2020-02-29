WWE Rumors - Big backstage news on the future of Bray Wyatt and The Fiend character

The Fiend losing the Universal Championship to Goldberg at Super ShowDown has infuriated a large section of the fanbase. WWE spent a long time building up Bray Wyatt's intricate creation as one of the most protected characters on TV.

However, in the eyes of the fans, one loss to a 53-year-old Goldberg has undone all the good work. So, what's next for The Fiend? Has WWE given up on him?

Dave Meltzer provided answers to The Fiend situation and the future of the character and the Superstar on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was revealed that Vince McMahon called for a change and altered the top half of the WrestleMania card for SmackDown.

The decision was made to book Goldberg vs. Reigns for WrestleMania, with Goldberg holding the title. WWE wanted Wyatt to be free for a match against John Cena and the possible direction is for Wyatt to beat Cena before he resumes his pursuit for the title, with Roman Reigns as the Champion after WrestleMania.

WWE would possibly hope that Wyatt regains the lost momentum with a win over the Cenation Leader and a programme with Reigns, which was the original plan, gets a solid run in the post-Mania season.

Meltzer noted the following:

Sometime after 2/18 or 2/19, with the first word breaking early on 2/21, Vince McMahon made the call to revamp and scrap most of the Smackdown side of the WrestleMania show. The key call was that Goldberg vs. Reigns was the direction, with Goldberg getting the title.

Wyatt would be freed to face John Cena, likely with the idea Wyatt would win, eventually go to the Reigns program as planned, and he’d regain the mystique that he lost to a degree here, and only to a degree. The Saudi Arabia show aired on a Thursday afternoon in the U.S., so people seeing it was actually minuscule compared to most PPV and TV shows.

While handing The Fiend a crushing loss was uncalled for, WWE does intend on getting him in a feud with Reigns with the title on the line.

WrestleMania is all about spectacle matches, and for the company, Reigns vs. Goldberg and Cena vs. The Fiend fit their 'Mania criteria.