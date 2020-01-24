WWE Rumors- Big backstage news on the Royal Rumble 2020 plan for Finn Balor

Finn Balor and Brock Lesnar.

25 Superstars have been confirmed for the Royal Rumble match with Cain Velasquez announcing his inclusion in the match as well, which leaves four spots remaining to be filled.

This year's Rumble isn't expected to feature many legendary surprises as top NXT talents are expected to be added to the match.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed in his new YouTube video that the company is seriously considering to get Finn Balor as a surprise entrant for the match. The former Universal Champion has dropped a Royal Rumble teaser on social media and the WWE management is thinking about getting him back to the main roster for a possible one-off Rumble appearance.

Matt Riddle is another NXT Superstar who is expected to represent the Black and Gold brand in the match.

Here's what Tom had to say?

Triple H is teasing a few obvious choices. In his words, he has suggested people who can have big moments. The obvious one that he described was Matt Riddle, another person who is being teased is Finn Balor, being teased by himself on Twitter if you catch it recently. Finn Balor has a lot of casual appeal, I reached out and asked about this one to see of they were someone they were thinking of.

He’s definitely a name they are thinking of, would like to have involved. Mostly because there are a lot of people who would be watching the Royal Rumble who don’t necessarily watch NXT. They are probably wondering where Finn Balor is, so I think it would be a good moment there and it could some exciting even for viewers of NXT.

The Demon King has not featured on the main roster since moving back to NXT in October last year. Balor's career has found a new lease of life in NXT with a fresh character and it's highly unlikely that the WWE gets him back to RAW or SmackDown on a long-term basis.

However, bringing him in for the Royal Rumble match will help in getting more traction towards NXT as Balor appeals to the casual fans and his entrance will surely get a solid pop.

