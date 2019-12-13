WWE Rumors: Big backstage plan for Royal Rumble 2020 revealed

Triple H could have a big role to play in both the Royal Rumble matches

TLC may be the PPV in focus at the moment but the fans and even the WWE are bracing themselves for Royal Rumble, which is scheduled to take place in the last week of January 2020.

There are many things to talk about regarding the Big 4 PPV spectacle and the most persistent question has and will always be this - Who will win the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches?

While there are many favourites to win the lucrative matches, this year's edition will be unlike its previous iterations. Bryan Alvarez spoke about WWE's plans for Royal Rumble on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Live.

Alvarez revealed that the plan was to include 10 Superstars from RAW, 10 from SmackDown and 10 from NXT in both the Royal Rumble matches.

He did add that the spot allocation was decided a while back and that the plans, as we've come to know, can always change in the WWE. The TV rating trends of AEW could also affect how the company chooses to use NXT talents at Royal Rumble.

Alvarez even shared his views on what may happen if an NXT Superstar goes on to win the Royal Rumble match.

"Well, the idea for the Royal Rumble, and this was a while ago, but the plan was Royal Rumble, men’s and women’s, there will be 30 spots, 10 spots to RAW, 10 spots to SmackDown, 10 spots to NXT. That was the plan.

I mean I can’t imagine the Royal Rumble being won by an NXT Star to challenge at a takeover, I mean you could do that if you wanted to but I would expect that a RAW and SmackDown wrestler would win so then you’d have the championship match at WrestleMania, but, you could also have the NXT individual challenge for the NXT title at WrestleMania because they’re not doing the Takeover events on PPV weekends anymore. So it doesn’t look like there is going to be a Takeover at WrestleMania weekend. So you could say, if an NXT star wins the Royal Rumble, they will get a Championship match against the NXT Champion at WrestleMania.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Superstars from Triple H's black and gold brand get prominent spots in the Rumble match. Survivor Series was the most recent instance of NXT Superstars getting a fair share of the spotlight and the strong booking helped NXT gain some ground on AEW in the Wednesday Night Wars.

If WWE does go ahead and have 10 Superstars each from NXT, RAW and SmackDown in the Rumble bouts, who would you like to see win the respective contests? Let us know your picks in the comments section. You have three brands to choose from, so be creative!