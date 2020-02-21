WWE Rumors - Big backstage plans for the Superstar Shake-up revealed; Current Champion to be moved?

W WE could shuffle up the roster after WrestleMania 36.

We're officially on the road to WrestleMania and the company's focus is on finetuning all the storylines and matches for the Show of Shows.

WWE, however, is also keeping an eye out on the aftermath of WrestleMania and have planned a Superstar Shake-up, as revealed by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue.

In his new YouTube video, Tom opened up about the Superstar Shake-up that will take place after WrestleMania. The report was first released back in December in which Tom clearly explained how NXT will also have a major role to play in the trade.

While there is still some time to go until the Shake-up comes around, the current plan is to involve all the brands. Tom also speculated that Current NXT Champion Adam Cole and his Undisputed Era faction members, as well as Shayna Baszler, are most likely to permanently move to either RAW or SmackDown.

Here's what Tom had to say about the Shake-up in his detailed video:

Starting today with the Superstar Shake-up plan after WrestleMania. I reported this on Sportskeeda back at the end of December. It still looks likely now. With the amount of time between the report and actuality, there is always a possibility to change but that is the working plan at the moment. I know there was a Draft back in October, the situation hasn't changed too much since then but there are some balance issues that are starting to become apparent now particularly with the lack of faces at the top of SmackDown.

Now that we've seen The Miz turn back to heel. Daniel Bryan is not a 100% face, there are a few quandaries there that could be very interesting, and also a few issues with the women's division now that Becky Lynch has beaten quite a lot of them, to be honest, beaten quite a lot of them and that's why we're seeing Shayna Baszler appearing now as the opponent.

I did report back at the Royal Rumble that Baszler was the likely winner, the end result was this match, this match is of course now happening, or at least it will be happening if Shayna Baszler wins at the Elimination Chamber.

The Superstar Shake-up is planned to have NXT Stars involved. This is becoming more clear as to who it might be based on current storylines and current championships. Rhea Ripley is now getting challenged by Charlotte Flair, a victory for Charlotte surely means a trade of some sort there, a victory of Shayna Baszler challenging Becky Lynch surely means some trade there.

But also when you look at Gargano/Ciampa going one last time, hopefully, one last time, when you look at Undisputed Era losing a lot of their championships recently, only the actual NXT Championship remains. It seems highly likely that Adam Cole will be defending the title against Finn Balor in the coming weeks leading up to WrestleMania at Takeover: Tampa. Undisputed Era and Shayna Baszler are the most likely candidates to get the call-up, of course now it's a call sideways, but there are believed to be a number of changes planned.

When it comes to moves to NXT, it will maintain the NXT spirit that the fans have come to expect, that is a direct quote from a source.