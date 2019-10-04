WWE Rumors: Big backstage update on Steve Austin returning for one more match

Steve Austin after delivering the Stunner to AJ Styles on RAW.

It's been sixteen long years since we saw Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestle a full-fledged match and the fans still hold onto the hope of seeing the Texas Rattlesnake compete again inside the squared circle.

There is, again, a glimmer of hope.

Steve Austin is feeling quite good physically and he did tease the possibility of coming out of retirement for another match as per a Podcast One press release that came out last week.

Dave Meltzer provided a backstage update regarding Austin possibly returning at the WWE in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Crown Jewel on October 31st in Saudi Arabia, a PPV that has always been the platform that has facilitated the returns of big-name legends in the past.

Meltzer stated that while Austin is in great shape and doesn't mind wrestling again, there are currently no plans for him to work a match at Crown Jewel.

Meltzer wrote:

Podcast One sent out a release last week teasing that Austin has been feeling better and teasing the idea he may do one last match. Not sure what the release was for or if Austin, who is 54, is now considering doing a match but we’ve been told that Austin is not at this point on this show, nor is that expected to change. Obviously Austin is cosmetically in great shape for his age and has enough working instincts that he could do it and get by. He’s also not wanted to be one of those guys who comes back and isn’t his best, and the key is that he retired because of spinal stenosis. Given that Goldberg is believed to have gotten $2 million for his match with Undertaker, one would think Austin would be able to command a similar price but as of right now there is nothing to any rumors of Austin on the Saudi Arabia show.

Austin has been offered to return to the ring many times before, with most of the proposed deals unsurprisingly involving a lot of money. However, the 6-time WWE Champion has shot down every proposal and has only made sporadic TV appearances on a few special occasions.

Stone Cold has appeared twice this year on the RAW Reunion and RAW MSG shows respectively.

At 54 years old, Stone Cold looks physically superior to most of his peers and one final match isn't an unrealistic dream anymore. Austin himself has said that he has wrestle again but will it all come together? It certainly won't happen at Crown Jewel but the possibility of the biggest return of the decade happing sometime down the line seems quite plausible now.