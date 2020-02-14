WWE Rumors - Big change could be made to Elimination Chamber match; Superstar to be removed?

Elimination Chamber 2020

A massive six-man match to determine the #1 contender for Bray Wyatt's Universal title was announced for the Elimination Chamber.

The news of the match was first leaked via local advertisements and was later confirmed by Wells Fargo Center's Twitter handle.

The six names currently announced for the match are Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Robert Roode and Shinsuke Namakura.

March 8th at Wells Fargo Center: Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin & Robert Roode will compete in an Elimination Chamber Match with the winner earning a chance to face the Universal Champion at WrestleMania!



🎟️» https://t.co/aFovgzUarS pic.twitter.com/3ewo5iBs2t — Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) February 11, 2020

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the aforementioned lineup is not locked in stone backstage as the company just put it out to sell more tickets.

WWE could make a few alterations to the match as we edge closer to the PPV, which will take place on March 8th. WWE could be tempted to remove a few names from the match and while nothing's been reported, Robert Roode is the most likely option to be replaced.

Here's what was discussed on the WOR:

Meltzer: Yeah, so the six names that were announced, we talked about it on Monday, that was just a lineup, you know, names sent, this is so ridiculous how I say this, but you know what I mean.

It was a lineup sent to sell tickets but they hadn't decided on, I mean, they are going to have an Elimination Chamber, the winner, who is likely to be Roman Reigns, will face Bray Wyatt for the Championship at WrestleMania but who the six people are, they just threw six people there. It's like it maybe those six, there may be other guys other than Roman Reigns is an obvious choice.

Advertisement

Alvarez: So it might not be Bobby Roode?

Meltzer: It very well could not be Bobby Roode. It was just like, send them six guys, we'll figure out who the six guys are when the time is right, which it should be about right already. So don't take those six guys as locked in stone or anything like that because it was not locked in stone when they sent that lineup.

Sometimes when you see those lineups and I'll ask them and they go, 'Yeah, this is the lineup, this is what it is.' And other times it's like, we just sent in a lineup, but yes, it is going to be a six-way Elimination Chamber match but who the six guys are is definitely subject to change.

Check out the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, featuring Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue, below!