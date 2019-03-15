WWE Rumors: Big change in plans for championship match at WrestleMania

What's the story?

The original plan for Asuka and the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania reportedly involved her facing Lacey Evans, presumably even putting her over.

However, from the look of things, and according to John Pollock of Post Wrestling, there have been some change in plans.

In case you didn't know...

Asuka has been SmackDown Women's Championship since TLC 2018, successfully defending it against eventual-Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch, but not having too much to do as champion. She's recently been involved in a feud against Mandy Rose, whom she lost to a non-title match before defeating decisively at Fastlane in a title match.

Her originally rumoured opponent for WrestleMania 34 was the debuting Lacey Evans, who's only had one match so far in WWE, and that was in the Royal Rumble. It was believed that WWE is quite high on Evans, wanting to push her because of her impressive backstory with the Marine Corps as well as being a mother on the road.

There's no doubt that there's a lot of backstory to tell with Evans, but they've been doing nothing with her. All she's been doing is walking out, only to walk back in.

The heart of the matter

According to John Pollock of Post Wrestling, Evans is no longer being considered as Asuka's WrestleMania 35 opponent. While it's not exactly known who she'll face, the direction of the title seems to be headed to a triple threat match?

Her potential opponents? None other than Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille, who are both seemingly teasing a break-up. It would be interesting to see the direction they go, and a triple threat match is fine as long as Asuka retains the title.

With that said, hopefully, Fire & Desire doesn't break-up, because Sasha Banks & Bayley will need fresh title challengers when they jump over to SmackDown to defend their tag titles.

What's next?

Asuka is getting ready for the road to WrestleMania. Hopefully, her match is a featured attraction and doesn't disappoint.

